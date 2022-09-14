PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Tops $186,793.45

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $186,793.45 and approximately $99.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00296614 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00117747 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00073756 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

