Pitbull Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pitbull has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pitbull alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 140.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.01188461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00833957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Pitbull Profile

Pitbull’s genesis date was June 18th, 2021. The official website for Pitbull is pitbull.community. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pitbull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pitbull using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.