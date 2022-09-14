Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $136,779.49 and $783,761.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.22 or 0.99997711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.20 or 0.99972944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00065689 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.