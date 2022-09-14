PIXEL Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $516,939.35 and approximately $354.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.86 or 0.99997718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00018224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00125162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00061346 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00406808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a coin. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

