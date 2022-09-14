Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PL. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.
Planet Labs PBC Price Performance
Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
