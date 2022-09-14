Planning Directions Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 736.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 484,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,027,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.