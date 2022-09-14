Planning Directions Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

