Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 1,205 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 3.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.