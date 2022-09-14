Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 1,920 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

