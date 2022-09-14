Planning Directions Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 5.4 %

COST stock opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.35 and its 200 day moving average is $521.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

