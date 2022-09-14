Planning Directions Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.