Planning Directions Inc. Sells 249 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $95.46 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

