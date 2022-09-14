Planning Directions Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after buying an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 4.2 %

SYY opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

