Planning Directions Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 270.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

