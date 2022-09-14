Planning Directions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $189.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

