PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $27,406.18 and $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

