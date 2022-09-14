PlatON (LAT) Hits One Day Volume of $1.99 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. PlatON has a market capitalization of $23.47 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.39 or 0.99996789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,873.49 or 0.99941965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065887 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,913,036,989 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

