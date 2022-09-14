Playcent (PCNT) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $389,682.48 and approximately $14,651.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.01580830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00831619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021008 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.