PlayGame Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. PlayGame has a market cap of $269,001.48 and approximately $6,475.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,090.06 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,094.21 or 1.00018411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00124839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00407267 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

