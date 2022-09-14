Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 30,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,020,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 28.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 18.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

