Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.16 and traded as high as C$4.32. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 36,116 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52.
Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
Read More
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.