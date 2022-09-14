Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.16 and traded as high as C$4.32. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 36,116 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52.

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

