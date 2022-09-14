POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) PT Raised to $19.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of PNT opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447,863 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

