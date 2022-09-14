POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Up 1.7% on Analyst Upgrade

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.44. 423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 746,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

PNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,115,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 1.0 %

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $916.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of -0.20.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

