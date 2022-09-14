Polkadex (PDEX) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $207,956.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00006970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex. The official website for Polkadex is www.polkadex.trade.

Polkadex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

