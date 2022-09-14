Polkaswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Polkaswap has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkaswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Polkaswap’s launch date was May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 231,954,041 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official website is polkaswap.io/#/swap. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

