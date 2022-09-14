Pollux Coin (POX) Price Reaches $4.20 on Exchanges

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $209.90 million and approximately $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 80.5% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00020900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

