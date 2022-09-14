Polychain Monsters (PMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $490,696.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.23 or 0.99997703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.67 or 1.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00124373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00404721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.