Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $440,245.00

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $440,245.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00006276 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

