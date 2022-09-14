Polytrade (TRADE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $576,195.00

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Polytrade has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $576,195.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polytrade has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polytrade alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 517% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00822915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020824 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polytrade’s official website is polytrade.finance.

Buying and Selling Polytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol aiming to transform receivables financing. Polytrade aims to bring insured and safe investment options to crypto lenders while lowering interest rates, ticket sizes and processing time for borrowers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polytrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polytrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.