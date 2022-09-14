Poodl Token (POODL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Poodl Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poodl Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00445041 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00816531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016360 BTC.
Poodl Token Profile
Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.
Poodl Token Coin Trading
