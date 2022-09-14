Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $335.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

