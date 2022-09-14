Popsicle Finance Hits One Day Volume of $131,278.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Popsicle Finance has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $131,278.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popsicle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popsicle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

