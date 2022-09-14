Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €84.00 ($85.71) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAH3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of PAH3 opened at €67.44 ($68.82) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 52-week high of €97.66 ($99.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a current ratio of 26.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

