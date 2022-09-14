Port Finance (PORT) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Port Finance has a market cap of $82,827.25 and approximately $169,711.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Port Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Port Finance has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00532487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00817027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016297 BTC.

About Port Finance

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Port Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Port Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

