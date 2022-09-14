PowerPool (CVP) Price Tops $0.36

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,090.06 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,094.21 or 1.00018411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00124839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00407267 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

