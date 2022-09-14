Primecoin Price Tops $0.0447 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $921.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

