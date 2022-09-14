Principal Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

PFG stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

