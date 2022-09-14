Privapp Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,447.00 (bPRIVA)

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Privapp Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Privapp Network has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Privapp Network has a market capitalization of $303,049.70 and $42,447.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Privapp Network

Privapp Network’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork. Privapp Network’s official website is privapp.network.

Privapp Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Privapp Network provides a service where chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key.Telegram”

