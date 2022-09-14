PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.29. 4,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 374,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRCT. B. Riley began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

