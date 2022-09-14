Project Pai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00586730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00255882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010369 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,815,735,379 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,644,578 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.