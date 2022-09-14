ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Shares Down 9.2%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. 8,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 3,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.