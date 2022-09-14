Prosper Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $1.38 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029218 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

