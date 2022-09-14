Proton Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.54 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $39.64 million and $6.54 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 19th, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,862,912,212 coins and its circulating supply is 13,862,826,232 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

