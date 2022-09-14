Proxy Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Proxy has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Proxy has a total market capitalization of $123,158.41 and $110,249.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002066 BTC on exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Proxy’s launch date was December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official website is btcpx.io. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

