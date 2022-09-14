PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in August

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

