PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in August

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.
OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.
