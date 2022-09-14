Pub Finance (PINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,981.00

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pub Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00402514 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00814817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Pub Finance Profile

Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.

Pub Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pub Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

