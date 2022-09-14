Public Mint Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,251.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $2,251.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030293 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002481 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

