PuddingSwap (PUD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16,116.24

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. PuddingSwap has a market cap of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PuddingSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.
PuddingSwap Coin Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
Buying and Selling PuddingSwap
