PumaPay (PMA) Price Down 48.4% Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay (PMA) traded up 50.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $318.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,090.06 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,094.21 or 1.00018411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00124839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00407267 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay is a DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all. PumaPay's flagship product is the PullPayment Protocol – a unique architecture of smart contracts that inverses the mechanics of the crypto transaction, allowing merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms. PumaPay currently facilitates fast, cost-efficient crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. It is available for free and offers a set of tools that enable smooth value transfers between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer. All transactions on the protocol are executed with its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

