Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) PT Raised to C$0.35

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PGM opened at C$0.13 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11. The stock has a market cap of C$91.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Insider Activity

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea bought 300,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$39,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,311,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,733,196.36.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

